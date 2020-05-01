In a devastating U-turn for fans of flaky pastry, Greggs has gone back on its promise to reopen select UK stores to the public next week. The nationwide bakery chain was set to open 20 stores in Newcastle on Tuesday May 5, in the first stage of its relaunch strategy. But now it has had a change of heart amid concerns of overcrowding in stores – such was the popularity of the announcement among the steak-bake-deprived masses.

Greggs will now be conducting its social distancing trials from behind closed doors and the public won’t be able to get their baked-goods fix at all.



The hope of the first stage of the trial was that, if successful, a further 700 stores would open nationwide from Monday June 8 (dependent on government guidelines). But this announcement now casts doubt over those plans, too.

‘We will continue to review this and will invite walk-in customers into our shops only when we can be confident of doing so in the controlled manner we intended,’ said a spokeswoman for Greggs.

