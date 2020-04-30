Yesterday, fried chicken fans were celebrating up and down the nation as KFC announced plans to reopen even more of its army of fast food joints for delivery. Eighty of its restaurants will reopen from Monday (May 4), bringing the grand total of KFC branches operating in the UK up to 100.

Initially, it looked as though just four of those venues would be inside London (Enfield, Hammersmith, Mornington Crescent and Putney), but an updated list on KFC’s website now shows that the Colonel isn’t all that bad – he’s come up with the goods for the capital after all. Here’s a list of all ten of the additional London branches that will be delivering sweet, sweet popcorn chicken and chips to Londoners by Monday, if not sooner:

Alperton

Colindale

Ealing

Hayes End

Leyton (High Road)

Leyton (Lea Bridge Road)

Penge

South Woodford

Walworth Road

Whitechapel

