Tigre Tacos has gone from being a taco truck at Nine Lives Alley (which is still there!) to a pop-up at Gunmakers pub and now, finally, its first bricks and mortar space on Stoke Newington High Street. The street food brand has found a new home above Doña – the Instagrammable hot, fluffy pink mezcal bar. It'll be opening its doors from September 1.

For the interiors, it’s decked out in pretty pastel brickwork and a giant neon sign which will try to pay homage to the lively spirit of modern Mexico. As for the grub, head chef Ramon Ramos draws on inspiration from 70’s southern California, where Mexican street food trucks had a major influence on the culture. Using fresh, seasonal ingredients to emulate the same vibrant, sun-kissed flavours.

Despite the name, it’s an all-fish and veggie menu. Serving Camarones Taco (grilled king prawns, habanero and roasted pineapple salsa), Calabacitas (courgette, baby corn and hibiscus flowers with salsa verde), crème fraiche Pulpo tostada (octopus ceviche on blue tostada with chilli oil) and to finish off ice cream tacos.

To keep up the merry Mexican spirit diners can order summer spritzes, frozen slushies and a mighty selection of mezcalitas from the bar below. Salud!

92 Stoke Newington High St, N16 7NY.

