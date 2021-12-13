Guinness: it’s good for you! It’s also good for local communities, apparently. This last point is underlined by the fact the drinks brand is illuminating 22 pubs across Britain with snazzy bespoke Christmas light displays. The reason (as if they needed one, really) is to properly celebrate pubs’ returning role as community hubs. Some of these places couldn’t afford the whole shebang. So Guinness has kindly stepped in and footed the bill.

London pubs featured include the The Lock Tavern in Camden, The Raven on Goldhawk Road and Brockley’s The Wickham Arms.

‘It’s been a difficult time for us due to Covid limiting people coming through our doors and ordering pints,’ said Patrick Frawley, landlord of The Lock Tavern. ‘We feel so lucky to have been chosen to have our pub lit up with these fantastic displays.’

David Parry The Lock Tavern in Camden

A festive makeover that hopefully gets punters through the door this Christmas. And if these aren’t quite ‘massive enough’ for you, do check out our list of the biggest and best Christmas light displays happening in London right now.

