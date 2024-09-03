Subscribe
‘Hamilton’ tickets for just £35? Plus loads more West End tickets from just £15

‘Wicked’, ‘Mrs Doutbfire’ and ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ are just some of the other shows to see for less, as London Theatre Week gets extended

Talia Stanton
Written by
Talia Stanton
Affiliates Content Executive
Hamilton
Photo: Matthew Murphy
Remember a couple of weeks ago when we gave our top picks from the just-launched London Theatre Week? Well we have some more excellent news because the promotion has just been extended, with ‘Hamilton’ now joining the fray with tickets from a pretty damn reasonable £35. 

But that’s not the only show to get excited about, because you can also pick up tickets to ‘Mrs Doubtfire’, ‘Wicked’, ‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Matilda’ (all from £25), as well as ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Starlight Express’ and a whole lot more from just £35. Still not enough? Okay, well you can also bag £15 tickets for shows like ‘Tina: the Tina Turner Musical’, ‘The Mousetrap’, and ‘Fawly Towers the Play’. 

And don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of time to use your tickets – this promotion is just a purchasing period, with redemption dates going well into October (and often beyond). So, get them now, save some money, and choose a date that suits you. Easy.

London Theatre Week runs until Sunday September 8 2024. To book tickets head here.

