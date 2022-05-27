They were moved away from the other royals in 2020 to a different part of Madame Tussauds

Not that the English aristocracy are stand-offish or anything, but apparently, when Harry and Meghan broke ranks and moved to California, their Madame Tussauds waxworks were also physically distanced from the rest of the (inanimate) Royal Family.

But now the happy First Family is all back together again. Well, temporarily. Just as long as Harry and Meghan travel to the UK with their children Archie and Lillibet for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Aww.

The waxy family as a whole has been de-cobwebbed and spruced up to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry have been dressed in dinner jackets, while Camilla gets a cute baby-blue ballgown and the Duchess of Cambridge wears a fun sparkly green dress. The Queen herself – apparently the twenty-third of the 24 waxworks of her created across her remarkable reign – wears a replica of the dress from her Platinum Jubilee portrait, featuring 53,000 crystals.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds, said: ‘With Harry and Meghan returning to the UK to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee it felt only right that our figures come together once more on our Royal Throne Room set to join in the family festivities. We have a long history with the Royal Family, with British monarchs doing us the honour of sitting for our artists since 1809. We’re so proud this has continued into the twenty-first century and we continue celebrating major milestones for Her Majesty The Queen.’

So go and check ’em out, all together once more. As you do, maybe compile a mental list of public figures who could be melted down to make Her Maj’s waxworks numbers 25, 26 and 27…

Madame Tussauds, Marylebone Rd, NW1 5LR.

