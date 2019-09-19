Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Heading to London’s Global Climate Strike? Here’s everything you need to know
By Alexandra Sims Posted: Thursday September 19 2019, 11:09am

It’s time to strike! On Friday, millions of people across the world are expected to walk out of school and work to demand action on the climate crisis. The strikes, inspired by Swedish schoolgirl and hero Greta Thunberg, will take place on every continent, with dozens planned across the UK. It comes three days before the UN meets for an emergency climate meeting in New York. 

If you want to grab a placard and follow in Greta’s footsteps and join the London strikes, you’ve got plenty of options. 

A central London rally will meet on Millbank from 11am to 3pm. At 1pm there will be a national ‘Climate Alarm’ moment – where alarms will sound for one minute – before speeches from politicians and activists. If you’re hoping to bring the kids along, there’ll be a dedicated family area in Victoria Tower Gardens with circus workshops, banner-making, puppetry, singing and face-painting. 

There are also dozens of other local strikes taking place across the city, including ones in Waltham Forest, Brent, Newham, Wandsworth, Hackney, Southwark, Islington, Camden and Lambeth. You can find out more details about strikes near you here

There is no planet B, so grab a placard and get involved! 

Join the central London Global Climate Strike at 11am on Millbank on Fri Sep 20. 

