Help bring the Bakerloo line to south-east London

Running from Elephant & Castle all the way to Harrow & Wealdstone, the Bakerloo line has been a trusty transport vessel for Londoners since 1906. Now Southwark and Lewisham Councils have announced a call to arms to drum up support for the extension of the line to Lewisham.

The campaign aims to get the whole of London to back the extension through Old Kent Road and New Cross Gate. Sadiq Khan and TfL are on board with the plan to make these south London areas more accessible than ever.

The extension would help alleviate the strain on already extremely busy local Overground services from New Cross Gate as well as the Jubilee line. The works, which would cost £3.1 billion, are part of a wider proposed regeneration of the Old Kent Road area, which (according to Southwark Council) would bring 20,000 new homes, including 7,000 affordable homes, plus 10,000 new jobs and at least two new schools.

Sound good? Whether you’re a born-and-bred south Londoner or don't know your Catford from your Crofton Park, you can sign up now to back the Bakerloo.

