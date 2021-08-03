London
Ebury by Fat Macy's
Pablo AntoliEbury by Fat Macy's

Help Fat Macy's build a training academy

The social enterprise supper club is crowdfunding to expand and increase their impact

Written by
Angela Hui
The brains behind social enterprise supper club Fat Macy's that trains and supports young people living in temporary accommodation, helping them move into their own homes, has recently opened a new bricks and mortar restaurant Ebury by Fat Macy’s in Pimlico earlier this year in the midst of Covid lockdown. Originally opening its doors to a limited menu, they're now in full flow, open for dine-in and takeaway offering, Middle-Eastern inspired small plates, Lebanese pizzas and sparkling natural wines alongside breakfast, lunch and coffee.

Currently, they're looking to expand their programme and increase the incredible work they do. They've launched a crowdfunder aiming to raise £30,000 to build a second site and a new training venue in Shoreditch, which will enable them to support more trainees with the skills and resources to get them back on their feet. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fat Macy's (@fatmacys)

  

With the new potential site near Shoreditch High Street they'll be able to have the space to turn it into a second restaurant, train a hundred people and provide a minimum of twenty people with housing deposits to move into their own homes, but they need the funds to help make it happen. 

Support the crowdfunder here

43 Ebury Bridge Rd, SW1W 8DX

Potter around Pimlico with our SW1 Time Out guide here 

Get a date in the diary with the best events in August

