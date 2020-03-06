Help fund this colourful Camille Walala street in east London

Camille Walala’s iconic blocks and stripes are now a beloved style on London’s streets, and one street in Leyton is ready to make a big commitment. Fresh from her collab with Lego in Coal Drops Yard, the London-based French designer is now gearing up to bring a massive new project to an east London neighbourhood.

Prolific muralmakers Wood Street Walls have teamed up with residents and local businesses to launch a crowdfunder, which aims to raise enough funds to cover Leyton High Road with her designs.

‘Walala Parade’ is a proposal to install new fronts above shops along the street near Deeney’s coffee shop and the Post Office (a stone’s throw from Leyton station, and the Leyton Technical). Yes, it’s multicoloured, but it’s also green: designers will use recycled paint from Forest Recycling Project, and a new paint formula (currently in testing at Wood Street Walls) that hopes to absorb carbon emissions.

The High Road, which runs from Lea Bridge Road in Walthamstow to Drapers Field in Stratford, already has some artwork that was installed before the 2012 Olympics. Now, eight years on, residents are looking for a fresh lick of paint – and if they can find £40k for the project, it’ll be rollers at the ready.

Check out the proposed design below and visit the crowdfunding page to back the colourful campaign.

Photograph: Walala Studio

Love Leyton? Check out our neighbourhood guide for the best local cafés, restaurants and things to do

Check out some more action-packed walkways in our guide to London’s best streets