LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Cow pub
Photo: The Cow

Help save legendary west London pub The Cow

A great place, with great food, that needs a bit of support

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

The Cow is a legendary pub on Westbourne Park Road. Created by Tom Conran in 2005, it sort of set the template for the now-ubiquitous gastropub concept. Unlike a lot of the venues it directly inspired, The Cow gets everything right. Intimate atmosphere, unfussy decor, brilliant beer and an ever-changing, seafood-heavy menu. It’s also very close to the Westway (aka West London’s best feature). Always a pleasant sight.

Anyway, like a lot of boozers, The Cow is having a tough time right now. But not just for the reason you’d expect. Yes, the massive loss of earning due to the pandemic has been a pain in the arse. On top of that. however, for reasons we are struggling to understand, Westminster City Council have decided to review The Cow’s licence. Said review has been ‘sought on the grounds of prevention of public nuisance, public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder’. Nope, us neither.

Anyway, there are two things you can do to lend this great west London venue your support. You can order their exceptional food via Deliveroo. And then you can email Westminster City Council to speak up for The Cow. Hurry though, the deadline for that last one is Wednesday March 10.

Honestly, if you’ve ever had a great time at this place, now’s the time to say so. Let the council know what The Cow means to you. Tell them about its identity, its history and its character. And, maybe most importantly, confirm (if true) that you haven’t ever experienced ‘crime and disorder, public nuisance or safety issues while visiting’. 

When contacting the council, make sure you use the reference # 21/00981LIREV. - THE COW. And don’t forget, the deadline for this is March 10. Let’s get this baby saved, people.

If you’d like to lend your voice, contact the council (using the above reference code) before March 10 either using this form or emailing directly. If you do the latter please CC privateoffice@tomconranrestaurants.com. 

This insanely good cookbook is raising money for the hospitality industry.  

We tried all of London’s best meal kits. Here’s what we thought.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.