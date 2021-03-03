The Cow is a legendary pub on Westbourne Park Road. Created by Tom Conran in 2005, it sort of set the template for the now-ubiquitous gastropub concept. Unlike a lot of the venues it directly inspired, The Cow gets everything right. Intimate atmosphere, unfussy decor, brilliant beer and an ever-changing, seafood-heavy menu. It’s also very close to the Westway (aka West London’s best feature). Always a pleasant sight.

Anyway, like a lot of boozers, The Cow is having a tough time right now. But not just for the reason you’d expect. Yes, the massive loss of earning due to the pandemic has been a pain in the arse. On top of that. however, for reasons we are struggling to understand, Westminster City Council have decided to review The Cow’s licence. Said review has been ‘sought on the grounds of prevention of public nuisance, public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder’. Nope, us neither.

Anyway, there are two things you can do to lend this great west London venue your support. You can order their exceptional food via Deliveroo. And then you can email Westminster City Council to speak up for The Cow. Hurry though, the deadline for that last one is Wednesday March 10.

Honestly, if you’ve ever had a great time at this place, now’s the time to say so. Let the council know what The Cow means to you. Tell them about its identity, its history and its character. And, maybe most importantly, confirm (if true) that you haven’t ever experienced ‘crime and disorder, public nuisance or safety issues while visiting’.

When contacting the council, make sure you use the reference # 21/00981LIREV. - THE COW. And don’t forget, the deadline for this is March 10. Let’s get this baby saved, people.

If you’d like to lend your voice, contact the council (using the above reference code) before March 10 either using this form or emailing directly. If you do the latter please CC privateoffice@tomconranrestaurants.com.

This insanely good cookbook is raising money for the hospitality industry.

We tried all of London’s best meal kits. Here’s what we thought.