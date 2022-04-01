It’s April 1, that godforsaken time of the year. The one day when you have no choice but to be suspicious of everything and everyone, to question everything you once took for granted, until the clock strikes midnight and you can relax (that’s how it’s supposed to work, at least).

Jokes aside, we have to admit that London did pretty well this year on the pranks front. If you fancy a chuckle, here’s our round-up of some of the silliest April Fool’s Day larks in the capital.

A private tube station under Buckingham Palace has been revealed

First the Elizabeth line, now, a private tube station in honour of Her Majesty, hiding somewhere under Buckingham Palace. The private stop will apparently open to the public for the first time on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Aldi Air is the discount supermarket’s new airline

We're pretty fly. #AldiAir pic.twitter.com/1iZVj8maoR — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 1, 2022 Forget random things you didn’t know you needed and fake branded beer: Aldi has now launched its own airline. According to Twitter, it’ll soon be announcing flights to Caldifornia and The Middle Aisle of Wight – t he prices might give Ryanair a run for its money.

Top Cuvée has launched a vintage bottle of bright green wine

Highbury's trendiest wine bar may have found 2022's answer to orange wine: green wine. 'Chin Chin' is a new vintage vino verde with notes of apple, pear skins and citrus, and for today only, it'll be giving away a bottle for free with every order over £120.

Café Deco’s daily menu has some interesting-looking ingredients

As it does each day, the Bloomsbury restaurant has shared a picture of its daily-changing menu on Instagram. On first glance, it looks believable – but any diehard foodie will know that something’s not quite right. Perpetual bone broth, pork katsu sando on cheap white bread, or burnt sheep’s milk yoghurt, anyone?

The first cocktail bar exclusively for dogs has opened in Mayfair

Photograph: Inception Group

Mr Fogg’s Residence, a cocktail bar in Mayfair, has launched the first ever drinking den exclusively for dogs. Pooches of all shapes and sizes can enjoy ‘dogtails’ like a Pawstar Martini and Woofsky Sour, meanwhile all furniture is strictly chew-resistant and bar sticks will replace bar snacks.

Subway has launched bread-scented room diffusers

Photograph: Subway

Whenever you walk past a Subway, you’ll almost always get that whiff of a unique Subway smell. Well, now the sandwich shop has launched ‘Eau de Dough’, an exclusive room diffuser that will spread the humble scents of a perfectly baked Hearty Italian Sub around your home. Bliss.

