Internal render view of the central collection hall in V&A East Storehouse at Here East, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro© Diller Scofidio + Renfro, 202
Here’s a first look at the brand new museum the V&A is building in east London

V&A actually stands for how excited we are: very and acutely

By
Eddy Frankel
The V&A has today unveiled what it’s planning for its new east London museum in the Olympic Park in Stratford. There will be two sites: V&A Storehouse opening in 2024 and V&A East Museum, just across the park, opening in 2025. The Storehouse is promising an immersive behind-the-scenes experience. It’s not totally clear what that means, but an immersive experience in a storehouse sounds like visitors are going to be put to work moving boxes, and about bloody time too. 

The sister site will be a bit more straight down the line; an extension of the Kensington site, concentrating on the best in design and art from around the world, with a particular focus on under-represented voices. It also aims to be a ‘creative campus’, somewhere for art and design to not just be shown, but made, too. 

It’s all still a while away, but it's nice to have something to look forward to eh?

V&A East is projected to open in 2024/25. Details here

Can't wait? Here are the top ten exhibitions you can see right now. 

And while you're at it, here are the best free shows in London right now.

