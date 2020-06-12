Here’s a list of the London tube stations reopening next week (and those still closed)

As lockdown eases and Londoners gradually start going back to work, TfL is cautiously beginning to reopen more of the city’s transport network.

In March, TfL closed 40 London Underground stations, reduced the frequency of services across its network and stopped some services such as the Waterloo & City line, and the night tube and Overground on weekends – although it continued in operation for the capital’s key workers. Although the travel network has upped its service frequency over the last few weeks, many tube stations have remained closed.

This week TfL slowly started to reopen selected tube stations, following the announcement of the terms of the government’s £1.6 billion TfL funding deal, which requires it to restore services to 100 percent of pre-Covid levels as soon as possible. Other conditions include increasing TfL fares by the Retail Price Index (RPI) plus 1 percent in January, partly suspending free travel for the over-sixties and temporarily suspending all free travel for under-18s. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called the deal a ‘sticking plaster’.

TfL opened four stations this week: Barbican, Caledonian Road, Holland Park and Mornington Crescent. On Monday June 15 two more will be open again from 7am to 7pm: Bermondsey (Jubilee line) and Chancery Lane (Central line).

Londoners are still being asked not to use London’s public transport network unless absolutely necessary, and if they have to, they must now wear a face covering. TfL has also released a list of the busiest stations on the tube network for commuters to avoid if possible.

TfL will explore reopening more stations, but for now, the following stations remain closed:

Arsenal

Bermondsey (reopening June 15)

Borough

Chalk Farm

Chancery Lane (reopening June 15)

Charing Cross

Clapham South

Covent Garden

Gloucester Road

Goodge Street

Great Portland Street

Hampstead

Heathrow Terminal 4

Hyde Park Corner

Kilburn Park

Lancaster Gate

Manor House

Queensway

Redbridge

Regent’s Park

South Wimbledon

Southwark

St James’s Park

Stepney Green

Swiss Cottage

Temple

Tufnell Park

