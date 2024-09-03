A fiend for all things pop culture? A sucker for rare memorabilia? Then you’ll be all over Sotheby’s upcoming exhibition of legendary artefacts from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Prince, Jimi Hendrix and James Bond, which marks the auction house’s first dedicated popular culture range. It follows in the footsteps of the record-breaking Freddie Mercury auction last year.

The items are on auction right now and will go on public display for a while before bidding closes. You’ll have just four days to see them for yourself before they’re shipped off to new homes. That’s unless, of course, you’re prepared to part with a few hundred thousand pounds and buy one for yourself.

Some of the most exciting bits in the collection include guitars used by the newly reunited Oasis for their ‘Definitely Maybe’ album and a Steinway piano from Abbey Road studios that has featured on recordings by Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse and Adele. There’s also a Rolling Stones set list handwritten by Mick Jagger, autographed Beatles vinyls, a leather jacket worn by Freddie Mercury, Marianne Faitfull’s old passport and a costume from the upcoming ‘Gladiator II’ movie.

Personal items of Amy Winehouse, including handwritten lyrics, were also due to go under the hammer but they’ve been pulled after a complaint from Amy’s estate.

You can explore the artefacts at Sotheby’s gallery on New Bond Street from Monday, September 9 to Thursday, September 12 between 9am and 4.30pm each day.

