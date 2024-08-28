There’s an exhibition of ultra-rare Oasis memorabilia coming to London

You may have heard the big news. No, not about the wars or the economy or the famines. No, the important news: Oasis have reformed. And to celebrate this monumental, very important event, a big display of ultra-rare Oasis memorabilia is going to go on display in London in October.

Taking place at The Cumberland Hotel in Marble Arch, the exhibition – titled ‘Together We’ll Fly’ – will be the largest ever collection of Oasis memorabilia, and will feature a signed merchandise, backstage passes, flight cases and loads of Noel Gallagher’s own guitars.

Kyle Dale, one of the people behind the exhibition, said of the Mancunian band: ‘They defined a generation and every generation after’, which may be overstating it a tad. ‘For fans to see this conclusive collection from their earliest demo to their current day solo projects is a true one-off experience.’

This one-off experience is the second iteration of this particular exhibition, with the previous one taking place in Manchester this past June. This one, however, is bigger and more comprehensive, and will also feature a series of Q&As hosted by music journalist John Robb.

‘Together We’ll Fly’ will be at The Cumberland Hotel, Oct 18-20. More details and tickets here.

