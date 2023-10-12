Here’s the exact date that Covent Garden’s famous Christmas lights will be turned on

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner

The fact it's finally starting to feel like autumn can only mean that the most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. Yep, London’s getting ready for Christmas. And Christmas in London means lights – lots and lots of lights. Over the next few months, London’s streets are gradually being adorned with twinkly stars and glitzy installations. You can check out our list of the best Christmas lights in the city here.

Naturally, the most exciting bit about Christmas lights is the big switch on. Both Carnaby Street and Oxford Street have announced their switch on dates and themes. Next up is Covent Garden, which is home to some of London’s most admired Christmas displays and has just announced when its switch will be flipped.

Tuesday November 7 is the date you need to add to your calendar. Covent Garden’s biggest ever display of lights will begin glistening over the Piazza and Seven Dials, with a whopping 140,000 LEDs illuminating the streets and another 30,000 lighting up a giant, 18-metre Christmas tree.

It’s no secret that the quaint little stalls and big brands which are dotted in and around Covent Garden make it one of London’s prime Christmas shopping spots. Sure, you might have to elbow your way through some pretty dense crowds to reach for the last one of those cute stocking fillers, but this year’s display might just make it worth it.

Alongside the abundance of lights, new decorations will be on display in the Market Building, including 40 mahoosive golden bells, which are covered in 46 kilometres worth of gold leaf.

The Winter Warmer Festival will also be returning this year, with mulled wine and hot drinks ready to warm you after some intense shopping, and there’s sure to be a whole bunch of Christmas pop-ups, too. The switch-on marks the start of seven weeks of festivities, which you can find out all about here.

Anxiously awaiting the start of the festivities? Can’t wait for your diet to consist mostly of mince pies and mulled wine? The big switch-on at Covent Garden is certainly one way to launch the Christmas season.

