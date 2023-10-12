Pizza people! A new Yard Sale restaurant is opening in south London

Yard Sale’s dominance of London continues on apace, as their eleventh store is announced.

Their newest pizza parlour will open in November in Hither Green, and will offer delivery to the nearby areas of Catford, Ladywell, Kidbrooke, Blackheath and Lewisham. There’s 50 percent off delivery from November 6-8 and November 13-15 to celebrate the new opening, which you can score if you sign up to Yard Sale’s mailing list.

If that’s too long to wait, then there are ten other branches across the city that’ll be able to provide you with your hot cheesy fix. Yard Sale are also currently offering their latest special, the Sloppy G Remix Feat. Tabasco; with ground beef spiced with Tabasco hot pepper sauce, along with red onion, mixed peppers and fior di latte mozzarella.

The Tabasco special is for National Pizza Month – which is October, apparently! – and comes in a special pizza box with a blank space in which you can write a message for the pizza’s intended recipient.

Yard Sale Pizza, 170 Manor Lane, SE12 8LP

Time Out’s take

As the winner of our 2022 Clash of Slices, we fully endorse any and all Yard Sale openings, and still can’t stop thinking about their Sonora Taqueria collab pizza from the summer.

