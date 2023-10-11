Here’s the exact date that Oxford Street’s legendary Christmas lights will be turned on

One of the West End’s most famous displays is just a few weeks away

Oxford Street may be a busy, touristy hellscape sometimes, but seeing it lit up with Christmas lights every year is actually pretty special, and something that is worth making the trip down there to see. While you might have to dodge a few buskers and come face to face with the garish American Candy shops, we can promise you’ll leave the experience feeling festive AF, and that can only be a good thing.

So we bring you good news of the festive season: the date for the annual Oxford Street Christmas lights switch-on has been announced. London’s biggest high street will be lighting up on Thursday November 2.

Using the same display as last year, thousands of dazzling stars will be hung up between the shops. In order to save energy, the stars will shine for a slightly shorter period each day this year. The lights are also made of LED lightbulbs made from recycled polymer, which are 75 percent more efficient than standard lightbulbs.

The shopping destination is also partnering with children’s charity Starlight, which helps children in hospital to experience playtime and joy throughout their treatments. Members of the public are also invited to sponsor a star to help raise money for the charity.

Discover more Christmas things to do on Time Out

The festive season in London really is the most wonderful time of the year, and that’s why we work harder than Santa’s elves to bring you recommendations for all the best things you can do in the city over Christmas. It may only be October, but the date for the big Carnaby Street light switch-on has been revealed, and there’s going to be a 1940s steam train hauling Saint Nick and his elves around the Big Smoke too.

Make sure to keep checking Time Out as we let you know about all the festive happenings in the city as they are announced.

Did you see that an immersive Christmas dive bar will open deep underneath Waterloo this winter?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode ten with Derren Brown in Hoxton is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.