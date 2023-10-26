London
Christmas decorations on Regent Street
Here’s the full list of London Christmas light switch on dates confirmed so far

Grab a mulled wine and head to one of these switch-ons

Liv Kelly
Liv Kelly
It might only be October, but London is already getting ready for Christmas. And the city looks so gorgeously glittery when adorned with so many lights... if you ask us, Crimbo can’t come soon enough.

To get properly in the mood, we’ve compiled a list of all the switch-on dates for London’s most dazzling light displays. Carnaby Street was the first to announce its big day, closely followed by Oxford Street and Covent Garden. But those are just a handful of the patches of the city due to be aglow throughout the festive period, so have a look what we know so far about all the switch-on dates across the city.

When do the London Christmas lights get turned on? 

Oxford Street

Thursday November 2. 

Carnaby Street

Thursday November 2. 

Covent Garden

Tuesday November 7. 

Regent Street

Thursday November 9. 

St James’s

Thursday November 9. 

Marylebone Village 

Thursday November 9 at 6 pm. 

Kew Gardens

Wednesday November 15. 

Belgravia

Wednesday November 15. 

Mayfair

Thursday November 16. 

Chelsea

Saturday November 18. 

Trafalgar Square

Thursday November 7. 

How long are the Christmas lights on in London?

Christmas lights across the city tend to keep glistening until January 6, better known as the twelfth night. Keep an eye on our list of the best Christmas light displays in London for more details about timings of the big switch-on moments across the city. 

Christmas in London

At Time Out, we work hard to keep you up-to-date on all the festive happenings across the city. We’re basically like elves. From the best Christmas shows and carol concerts to watch, to all the top markets for stocking-filler shopping, keep an eye on our Christmas hub for all the capital’s seasonal festivities. 

