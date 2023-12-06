London
Here’s the full list of London tube, train and bus closures over Christmas 2023

Everything you need to know about travel in the capital during the festive period

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Navigating public transport in London over the festive period can be very tricky indeed. But plenty of Londoners still need to get about the city during Christmastime, whether that be because they’re working, wanting to get out of town or need to visit family members across the capital.

As usual for the time of year, transport services in the capital will be greatly reduced this Christmas, with some operators using the time to undertake engineering works. Significant disruption is planned from December 22 to January 2.

Planning to be on the move between those dates? Here’s everything we know right now about expected disruption across all TfL services during the festive period, accurate as of the start of this week (December 4).

December 23

Overground: no service between Clapham Junction and Surrey Quays​.

DLR: no service between Canary Wharf and Poplar/Westferry.

Woolwich Ferry: no service. 

December 24

Services will finish earlier on the London Underground, Overground, DLR, Elizabeth line and London Trams

Elizabeth line: no service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway. Reduced service between Ealing Broadway and Maidenhead. 

Overground: no service between Barking to Barking Riverside. No Euston-Kilburn High Road services until 12pm. 

Buses: Sunday service, with 24-hour services ending at midnight. 

December 25

No services on the London Underground, Overground, DLR, Elizabeth line, buses and London Trams

December 26

Elizabeth line: no service.

Bakerloo Line: no service between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone. 

DLR: no service between Canary Wharf and Poplar/ Westferry.

Overground: no services between Euston and Watford Junction; Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside; Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford; Romford and Upminster; Richmond/Shepherd’s Bush and Stratford; Sydenham and West Croydon; Highbury & Islington and New Cross/New Cross Gate; Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction.

Buses and trams: Sunday service.

December 27

DLR: no service between Bank/Tower Gateway and Canary Wharf/Poplar.

Elizabeth line: no service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway, plus reduced service between Ealing Broadway and Maidenhead.

Overground: no services between Sydenham and West Croydon; Highbury & Islington and New Cross/New Cross Gate; Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction; Barking and Barking Riverside; Camden Road and Stratford.

Buses and trams: Saturday service.

December 28

DLR: no service between Bank/Tower Gateway and Canary Wharf/Poplar.

Overground: no services between Sydenham and West Croydon; Highbury & Islington and New Cross/New Cross Gate; Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction; Camden Road and Stratford.

Buses and trams: Saturday service.

December 29

DLR: no service between Bank/Tower Gateway and Canary Wharf/Poplar.

Overground: no services between Highbury & Islington and New Cross/New Cross Gate; Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction.

Buses: Saturday service.

December 30

DLR: no service between Bank/Tower Gateway and Canary Wharf/Poplar.

Overground: no services between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction.

December 31

Overground: no services between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction.

Buses and trams: Sunday service.

January 1

Overground: no services between Barking and Barking Riverside (until 2:30pm); Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction; Highbury & Islington and New Cross/New Cross Gate (after 9:15pm).

Buses and trams: Sunday service.

January 2

Overground: no services between Highbury & Islington and New Cross/New Cross Gate (after 9:15pm); Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction (after 9:15pm).

The above are the planned closures by TfL. For the up-to-date status of TfL services in London, see the official website here

Here is a complete guide to getting around London over Christmas and New Year

Everything you need to know about train strikes in London in December 2023

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

