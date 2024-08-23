All the Notting Hill Carnival 2024 road closures and travel disruption you need to know

It’s been nearly 60 years of the official Notting Hill Carnival. Six decades since its inception as a protest against racial violence (read a short history of the event here), Carnival certainlyisn’t slowing down, getting bigger and better each year. Well over two million people will take to the streets across this bank holiday weekend for a joyful celebration of Caribbean culture complete with colour, music, and loads of great food.

Such an event of course naturally demands a lot of space and planning. There will be huge disruption in the local area as well as the public transport which passes through it, so take notes if you’re going to be anywhere near west London between Saturday (August 24) and Tuesday (August 27).

This is everything you need to know about road closures and travel arrangements for this year’s Notting Hill Carnival.

London road closures for 2024 Notting Hill Carnival 2024

There will be a lot of disruption to life around Notting Hill this weekend. Anywhere that the parade goes through will be closed during and after the event itself, in order to give staff a chance to clean up any mess. The following are streets which will be closed from 11am on August 22 until 12pm on August 27.

Ladbroke Grove (from the junction with Kensal Road to the junction with Ladbroke Gardens)

Kensal Road

Golborne Road (from the junction with Elkstone Road to the junction of Kensal Road only)

Elkstone Road

Ladbroke Gardens

Westbourne Grove (from the junction of Ladbroke Gardens to Ledbury Road).

Great Western Road (starting at the junction with Harrow Road)

Westbourne Park Road

Chepstow Road

Westbourne Grove (from the junction of Chepstow Road to Ledbury Road)

Acklam Road

Adair Road

Addison Avenue

Addison Place

Adela Street

Alba Place

Alderson Street

All Saints Church Piazza

All Saints Road

Anleigh Place

Appleford Road

Arundel Gardens

Balliol Road

Bard Road

Barlby Gardens

Barlby Road

Basing Street

Bassett Road

Bevington Road

Blagrove Road

Blake Close

Blenheim Crescent

Bletchynden Street

Bonchurch Road

Bosworth Road

Boyne Terrace Mews

Bracewell Road

Bramley Road

Brewster Gardens

Calderon Place

Cambridge Gardens

Charlotte Mews

Chepstow Crescent

Chepstow Place

Chepstow Villas

Chesterton Road

Clanricarde Gardens

Clarendon Road (Elgin Crescent to Dulford Street)

Clarendon Cross

Clarendon Road

Clydesdale Road

Codrington Mews

Colville Gardens

Colville Houses

Colville Mews

Colville Road

Colville Square

Colville Terrace

Conlan Street

Convent Gardens

Cornwall Crescent

Crowthorne Road

Dalgarno Gardens

Dalgarno Way

Darfiled Way

Dawson Place(within Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, RBKC)

Denbigh Close

Denbigh Road

Denbigh Terrace

Dunworth Mews

East Row

Edenham Way

Elgin Crescent

Elgin Mews

Elkstone Road

Exmoor Street

Freston Road

Finstock Road

Golborne Gardens

Golborne Mews

Golborne Road

Harrow Road

Haydens Place

Hazelwood Crescent

Hesketh Place

Hewer Street

Highlever Road

Hill Farm Road

Hillman Drive

Hippodrome Place

Holland Park Mews

Horbury Crescent

Horbury Mews

Humber Drive

Kelfield Gardens

Kelfield Mews

Kensal Road

Kensington Park Gardens

Kensington Park Road

Kingsbridge Road

Ladbroke Crescent

Ladbroke Gardens

Ladbroke Grove

Ladbroke Road

Ladbroke Square

Ladbroke Terrace

Ladbroke Walk

Lambton Place

Lancaster Road

Lansdowne Crescent

Lansdowne Rise (east of Lansdowne Road)

Lansdowne Road

Lansdowne Walk (east of Lansdowne Road)

Latimer Place

Latimer Road

Ledbury Mews North

Ledbury Road (within RBKC)

Linden Gardens

Lonsdale Mews

Lonsdale Road

Malton Mews

Malton Road

Mary Place

Matthew Close

McGregor Road

Methwold Road

Middle Row

Millwood Street

Mortimer Square

Munro Mews

NorburnStreet

Norland Place

Norland Road

Norland Square

North Pole Road (within the jurisdiction of RBKC)

Notting Barn Road

Notting Hill Gate (single lane eastbound between Pembridge Road and Linden Gardens)

Nursery Lane

Oakworth Road

Olaf Street

Ossington Close

Ossington Street (within RBKC)

Oxford Gardens

Pangbourne Avenue

Pembridge Crescent

Pembridge Gardens

Pembridge Mews

Pembridge Place

Pembridge Road

Pembridge Square

Pembridge Villas

Penzance Place

Penzance Street

Portland Road

Portobello Road

Pottery Lane

Powis Gardens,

Powis Mews

Powis Square

Powis Terrace

Princedale Road,

Princes Place

Queensdale Place

Queensdale Road

Queensdale Walk

Raddington Road

Rootes Drive

Rosmead Road

Royal Crescent Mews

Rifle Place

Runcorn Place

Salters Road

Scampston Mews

Shalfleet Drive

Shrewsbury Street

Sidar Road

SilchesterRoad

Snarsgate Street

Southern Row

Southam Street

St Anns Road

St Anns Villas

St Charles Place

St Charles Square

St Helen’s Gardens

St James Gardens

St John’s Gardens

St Johns Mews

St Joseph Close

St Lawrence Terrace

St Luke’s Mews

St Marks Place

St Marks Road

St Michaels Gardens

St Quintin Avenue

St Quintin Gardens

Stanley Crescent

Stanley Gardens

Stoneleigh Street

Sunbeam Crescent

Sutton Way

Swanscombe Road

Swinbrook Road

Talbot Road (within RBKC)

Tavistock Crescent

Tavistock Mews

Telford Road

Tollbridge Close

Treverton Street

Vernon's Yard

Victoria Gardens

Victoria Grove Mews

Walmer Road

Waynflete Square

Wedlake Street

West Row

Westbourne Grove Mews

Wallingford Avenue

Webb Close

Westview Close

Wilby Mews

Wilsham Street

These streets in Westminster will also be closed for the same period of time.

The following roads in Westminster City Council will also have closures in place :

Aldridge Road Villas

Alexander Mews

Alexander Street

Alfred Road

Artesian Road

Bark Place

Bishops Bridge Road (from Porchester Road to Westbourne Grove)

Botts Mews

Bridstow Place

Brunel Estate

Caradoc Close

Caroline Close

Caroline Place

Chapel Side

Chepstow Road

Courtnell Street

Dartmouth Close

Dawson Place (within WCC)

Durham Terrace

Elgin Avenue

Fermoy Road

Fernhead Road

Fosbury Mews

Garway Road

Great Western Road

Hatherley Grove

Head’s Mews

Hereford Road

Hereford Mews

Hormead Road

Ilchester Gardens

Inver Court

Inverness Terrace

Inverness Place

Kennet Road

Kensington Gardens Square

Kildare Gardens

Kildare Terrace

Leamington Road Villas

Ledbury Road (within WCC)

Leinster Square

Lombardy Place

Monmouth Place

Monmouth Road

Moorhouse Road

Moscow Road

Moscow Place

Needham Road

Newton Road

Northumberland Place

Orme Court

Orme Court Mews

Orme Square

Orme Lane

OssingtonStreet (within WCC)

Palace Court

Pickering Mews

Poplar Place

Porchester Road

Porchester Gardens

Porchester Square

Princess Court

Princes Square

Princes Mews

Queensway

Queen’s Mews

Redan Place

Rede Place

Salem Road

Shrewsbury Mews

Shrewsbury Street

Shrewsbury Road

St Lukes Road

St Petersburgh Mews

St Petersburgh Place

St Stephens Crescent

St Stephens Gardens

St Stephens Mews

Sunderland Terrace

Sutherland Place

Talbot Road (within WCC)

Tavistock Road

Tavistock Crescent

Uxbridge Street

Wellington Close

Western Mews

Westbourne Gardens

Westbourne Grove

Westbourne Grove Terrace

Westbourne Park Road

Westbourne Park Villas

Woodfield Place

Woodfield Road

How to get to Carnival

There are a few different ways you can get to carnival. The closest tube station is Notting Hill Gate, which is on the Central, District, and Circle lines. Westbourne park, where much of the action will take place, is also just a short walk from Paddington station, which is on the Elizabeth, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo, and Circle lines.

Other nearby stations include Westbourne Park, Latimer Road, Holland Park, and Royal Oak, all of which except Latimer Road will be closed by 6pm. Ladbroke Grove station will also be closed both August 25 and 26, and there will be no night tube either evening.

If you want to check anything specific regarding trains or the underground, you can have a look on TFL’s website here.

Several bus services will also stop near to the celebrations, including the 7, 18, 23, 27, 28, 31, 36, 52, 70, 94, 148, 228, 295, 316, 328, 390, and 452. Some of these services will be increased to cope with the extra demand, but TFL recommends you check the bus status’ on the day for the most accurate information.

