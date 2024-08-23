All the Notting Hill Carnival 2024 road closures and travel disruption you need to know

[title]
It’s been nearly 60 years of the official Notting Hill Carnival. Six decades since its inception as a protest against racial violence (read a short history of the event here), Carnival certainlyisn’t slowing down, getting bigger and better each year. Well over two million people will take to the streets across this bank holiday weekend for a joyful celebration of Caribbean culture complete with colour, music, and loads of great food.
Such an event of course naturally demands a lot of space and planning. There will be huge disruption in the local area as well as the public transport which passes through it, so take notes if you’re going to be anywhere near west London between Saturday (August 24) and Tuesday (August 27).
This is everything you need to know about road closures and travel arrangements for this year’s Notting Hill Carnival.
RECOMMENDED:
🎉 Our essential guide to the 2024 Notting Hill Carnival
🗺️ Your Carnival route map
❌ This year’s Notting Hill Carnival J’Ouvert has been cancelled
🎤 Best Notting Hill Carnival soundsystems 2024
London road closures for 2024 Notting Hill Carnival 2024
There will be a lot of disruption to life around Notting Hill this weekend. Anywhere that the parade goes through will be closed during and after the event itself, in order to give staff a chance to clean up any mess. The following are streets which will be closed from 11am on August 22 until 12pm on August 27.
- Ladbroke Grove (from the junction with Kensal Road to the junction with Ladbroke Gardens)
- Kensal Road
- Golborne Road (from the junction with Elkstone Road to the junction of Kensal Road only)
- Elkstone Road
- Ladbroke Gardens
- Westbourne Grove (from the junction of Ladbroke Gardens to Ledbury Road).
- Great Western Road (starting at the junction with Harrow Road)
- Westbourne Park Road
- Chepstow Road
- Westbourne Grove (from the junction of Chepstow Road to Ledbury Road)
- Acklam Road
- Adair Road
- Addison Avenue
- Addison Place
- Adela Street
- Alba Place
- Alderson Street
- All Saints Church Piazza
- All Saints Road
- Anleigh Place
- Appleford Road
- Arundel Gardens
- Balliol Road
- Bard Road
- Barlby Gardens
- Barlby Road
- Basing Street
- Bassett Road
- Bevington Road
- Blagrove Road
- Blake Close
- Blenheim Crescent
- Bletchynden Street
- Bonchurch Road
- Bosworth Road
- Boyne Terrace Mews
- Bracewell Road
- Bramley Road
- Brewster Gardens
- Calderon Place
- Cambridge Gardens
- Charlotte Mews
- Chepstow Crescent
- Chepstow Place
- Chepstow Villas
- Chesterton Road
- Clanricarde Gardens
- Clarendon Road (Elgin Crescent to Dulford Street)
- Clarendon Cross
- Clarendon Road
- Clydesdale Road
- Codrington Mews
- Colville Gardens
- Colville Houses
- Colville Mews
- Colville Road
- Colville Square
- Colville Terrace
- Conlan Street
- Convent Gardens
- Cornwall Crescent
- Crowthorne Road
- Dalgarno Gardens
- Dalgarno Way
- Darfiled Way
- Dawson Place(within Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, RBKC)
- Denbigh Close
- Denbigh Road
- Denbigh Terrace
- Dunworth Mews
- East Row
- Edenham Way
- Elgin Crescent
- Elgin Mews
- Elkstone Road
- Exmoor Street
- Freston Road
- Finstock Road
- Golborne Gardens
- Golborne Mews
- Golborne Road
- Harrow Road
- Haydens Place
- Hazelwood Crescent
- Hesketh Place
- Hewer Street
- Highlever Road
- Hill Farm Road
- Hillman Drive
- Hippodrome Place
- Holland Park Mews
- Horbury Crescent
- Horbury Mews
- Humber Drive
- Kelfield Gardens
- Kelfield Mews
- Kensal Road
- Kensington Park Gardens
- Kensington Park Road
- Kingsbridge Road
- Ladbroke Crescent
- Ladbroke Gardens
- Ladbroke Grove
- Ladbroke Road
- Ladbroke Square
- Ladbroke Terrace
- Ladbroke Walk
- Lambton Place
- Lancaster Road
- Lansdowne Crescent
- Lansdowne Rise (east of Lansdowne Road)
- Lansdowne Road
- Lansdowne Walk (east of Lansdowne Road)
- Latimer Place
- Latimer Road
- Ledbury Mews North
- Ledbury Road (within RBKC)
- Linden Gardens
- Lonsdale Mews
- Lonsdale Road
- Malton Mews
- Malton Road
- Mary Place
- Matthew Close
- McGregor Road
- Methwold Road
- Middle Row
- Millwood Street
- Mortimer Square
- Munro Mews
- NorburnStreet
- Norland Place
- Norland Road
- Norland Square
- North Pole Road (within the jurisdiction of RBKC)
- Notting Barn Road
- Notting Hill Gate (single lane eastbound between Pembridge Road and Linden Gardens)
- Nursery Lane
- Oakworth Road
- Olaf Street
- Ossington Close
- Ossington Street (within RBKC)
- Oxford Gardens
- Pangbourne Avenue
- Pembridge Crescent
- Pembridge Gardens
- Pembridge Mews
- Pembridge Place
- Pembridge Road
- Pembridge Square
- Pembridge Villas
- Penzance Place
- Penzance Street
- Portland Road
- Portobello Road
- Pottery Lane
- Powis Gardens,
- Powis Mews
- Powis Square
- Powis Terrace
- Princedale Road,
- Princes Place
- Queensdale Place
- Queensdale Road
- Queensdale Walk
- Raddington Road
- Rootes Drive
- Rosmead Road
- Royal Crescent Mews
- Rifle Place
- Runcorn Place
- Salters Road
- Scampston Mews
- Shalfleet Drive
- Shrewsbury Street
- Sidar Road
- SilchesterRoad
- Snarsgate Street
- Southern Row
- Southam Street
- St Anns Road
- St Anns Villas
- St Charles Place
- St Charles Square
- St Helen’s Gardens
- St James Gardens
- St John’s Gardens
- St Johns Mews
- St Joseph Close
- St Lawrence Terrace
- St Luke’s Mews
- St Marks Place
- St Marks Road
- St Michaels Gardens
- St Quintin Avenue
- St Quintin Gardens
- Stanley Crescent
- Stanley Gardens
- Stoneleigh Street
- Sunbeam Crescent
- Sutton Way
- Swanscombe Road
- Swinbrook Road
- Talbot Road (within RBKC)
- Tavistock Crescent
- Tavistock Mews
- Telford Road
- Tollbridge Close
- Treverton Street
- Vernon's Yard
- Victoria Gardens
- Victoria Grove Mews
- Walmer Road
- Waynflete Square
- Wedlake Street
- West Row
- Westbourne Grove Mews
- Wallingford Avenue
- Webb Close
- Westview Close
- Wilby Mews
- Wilsham Street
These streets in Westminster will also be closed for the same period of time.
The following roads in Westminster City Council will also have closures in place:
- Aldridge Road Villas
- Alexander Mews
- Alexander Street
- Alfred Road
- Artesian Road
- Bark Place
- Bishops Bridge Road (from Porchester Road to Westbourne Grove)
- Botts Mews
- Bridstow Place
- Brunel Estate
- Caradoc Close
- Caroline Close
- Caroline Place
- Chapel Side
- Chepstow Road
- Courtnell Street
- Dartmouth Close
- Dawson Place (within WCC)
- Durham Terrace
- Elgin Avenue
- Fermoy Road
- Fernhead Road
- Fosbury Mews
- Garway Road
- Great Western Road
- Hatherley Grove
- Head’s Mews
- Hereford Road
- Hereford Mews
- Hormead Road
- Ilchester Gardens
- Inver Court
- Inverness Terrace
- Inverness Place
- Kennet Road
- Kensington Gardens Square
- Kildare Gardens
- Kildare Terrace
- Leamington Road Villas
- Ledbury Road (within WCC)
- Leinster Square
- Lombardy Place
- Monmouth Place
- Monmouth Road
- Moorhouse Road
- Moscow Road
- Moscow Place
- Needham Road
- Newton Road
- Northumberland Place
- Orme Court
- Orme Court Mews
- Orme Square
- Orme Lane
- OssingtonStreet (within WCC)
- Palace Court
- Pickering Mews
- Poplar Place
- Porchester Road
- Porchester Gardens
- Porchester Square
- Princess Court
- Princes Square
- Princes Mews
- Queensway
- Queen’s Mews
- Redan Place
- Rede Place
- Salem Road
- Shrewsbury Mews
- Shrewsbury Street
- Shrewsbury Road
- St Lukes Road
- St Petersburgh Mews
- St Petersburgh Place
- St Stephens Crescent
- St Stephens Gardens
- St Stephens Mews
- Sunderland Terrace
- Sutherland Place
- Talbot Road (within WCC)
- Tavistock Road
- Tavistock Crescent
- Uxbridge Street
- Wellington Close
- Western Mews
- Westbourne Gardens
- Westbourne Grove
- Westbourne Grove Terrace
- Westbourne Park Road
- Westbourne Park Villas
- Woodfield Place
- Woodfield Road
How to get to Carnival
There are a few different ways you can get to carnival. The closest tube station is Notting Hill Gate, which is on the Central, District, and Circle lines. Westbourne park, where much of the action will take place, is also just a short walk from Paddington station, which is on the Elizabeth, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo, and Circle lines.
Other nearby stations include Westbourne Park, Latimer Road, Holland Park, and Royal Oak, all of which except Latimer Road will be closed by 6pm. Ladbroke Grove station will also be closed both August 25 and 26, and there will be no night tube either evening.
If you want to check anything specific regarding trains or the underground, you can have a look on TFL’s website here.
Several bus services will also stop near to the celebrations, including the 7, 18, 23, 27, 28, 31, 36, 52, 70, 94, 148, 228, 295, 316, 328, 390, and 452. Some of these services will be increased to cope with the extra demand, but TFL recommends you check the bus status’ on the day for the most accurate information.
Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.
Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.