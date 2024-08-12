This year’s Notting Hill Carnival J’Ouvert has been cancelled

Notting Hill Carnival is almost here, but punters will be disappointed to hear that this year’s J’Ouvert has been called off.

Every year, people meet from 6am on the Sunday of Carnival for the traditional parade which kicks off the Carnival parties. Attendees follow steel bands and rhythm sections while covering each other in paint and paint powder. But this year, the colourful celebration won’t take place.

Notting Hill Carnival’s organisers announced the event was cancelled ‘due to no official bands able to participate this year’.

In a social media post, organisers wrote: ‘J’Ouvert for Notting Hill Carnival 2024 has been cancelled. Due to no official bands able to participate this year.

‘Sunday and Monday will proceed as normal. It is important that those who were planning to attend to please refrain from doing so. We hope to see you again next year!’

The rest of Carnival, including Dutty Mas on Sunday afternoon, will be going ahead as normal. If you’re disappointed about the cancelled J’Ouvert, Dutty Mas is another opportunity to get stuck in and get splashed with paint, powder, and chocolate. There will still be J’Ouvert bands in the main parade too.

Carnival will take place from Sunday, August 25 to Monday, August 26.

