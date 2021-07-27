London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Iain Sterling
Time Out

Here's what Iain Stirling reckons is a perfect Sunday in Queen's Park

The comedian and voice of Love Island guides us through a lazy weekend in NW6

By
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

11am: walking the dog

Sundays start off slowly. I walk my maltipoo, Mick Jagger, around Queen’s Park. There are no hills, so if you’re hungover or if, like me, you’re not very fit, it’s perfect.

Noon: a falafel fix

Queen’s Park Café makes these incredible falafel wraps. You have to wait a little while to get one but it’s worth it. I get pickles, tahini sauce, lettuce – everything apart from tomatoes because I hate the texture.

5pm: Keeping hydrated

There’s nothing better than a cold, fizzy pint in the sun. Volume is also very important. At Alice House I always know what I’m going to get: a perfect pint of Beavertown. The taste isn’t anything special, but I love watching them pull the pints because it has the coolest beer pump ever, with a little alien on it.

6pm: Stopping for sushi

Then I head over to Kiyoto Sushi up in West Hampstead. My favourite order is the black cod served in a lovely thick miso broth.

10pm: Telly and treats

I’m watching ‘Mare of Easttown’ at the moment and I’ll order in some Little Moons mochi. They’re the nicest thing you’ll ever taste.

Iain Stirling tapes his Amazon Prime stand-up special at the Alexandra Palace Theatre on the November 14 at 8pm, while the first record at 6pm is free for NHS workers. His sitcom Buffering premieres on ITV2 with a double episode on ITV2 on Thursday 5th August at 10pm. More info here.

Michael Rosen's ideal north London Sunday

Actor Sarah Pascoe's favourite Crouch End spots

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.