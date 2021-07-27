Here's what Iain Stirling reckons is a perfect Sunday in Queen's Park

The comedian and voice of Love Island guides us through a lazy weekend in NW6

11am: walking the dog

Sundays start off slowly. I walk my maltipoo, Mick Jagger, around Queen’s Park. There are no hills, so if you’re hungover or if, like me, you’re not very fit, it’s perfect.

Noon: a falafel fix

Queen’s Park Café makes these incredible falafel wraps. You have to wait a little while to get one but it’s worth it. I get pickles, tahini sauce, lettuce – everything apart from tomatoes because I hate the texture.

5pm: Keeping hydrated

There’s nothing better than a cold, fizzy pint in the sun. Volume is also very important. At Alice House I always know what I’m going to get: a perfect pint of Beavertown. The taste isn’t anything special, but I love watching them pull the pints because it has the coolest beer pump ever, with a little alien on it.

6pm: Stopping for sushi

Then I head over to Kiyoto Sushi up in West Hampstead. My favourite order is the black cod served in a lovely thick miso broth.

10pm: Telly and treats

I’m watching ‘Mare of Easttown’ at the moment and I’ll order in some Little Moons mochi. They’re the nicest thing you’ll ever taste.

