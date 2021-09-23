Nusret Gökçe – otherwise known as Salt Bae, the chef who plays with his food in an overly sensual fashion in front of famous folk – finally opened his first London restaurant today (Thursday September 23) at noon.

After months of speculation and delays, Nusr-Et Steakhouse flung open its doors at the Park Tower Hotel, allowing Londoners to finally have salty, meaty joy in Knightsbridge. It’s the first UK branch of Salt Bae’s 15-branch global chain, which already has outposts in New York, Los Angeles and in Gökçe’s native Turkey.

And what of the main man himself? Mr Bae has spent the week quarantining in a luxurious central London hotel, documenting his arrival in our city via his Instagram account. He’s been in hard prep-mode with ‘deep notes for opening London’ by posing sitting at his desk surrounded by pieces of paper.

Reports suggest that a £700 tomahawk steak covered in actual gold will be the menu’s crowning glory, while burgers will be just a little bit more affordable at around the £20 mark. No news on what the full menu will entail just yet, but we can be sure there’ll be meat with a side of meat and perhaps some salt and gold. Plus meat.

With 36 million Instagram followers, Salt Bae is perhaps the most famous steak fondler in the world and now the wait is finally over: we can finally taste his touched-up T-bones here in London.

The Park Tower, Knightsbridge Hotel 101, SW1X 7RN.

