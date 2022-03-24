As a special gift to the grown-ups who are already eyeing up the long school summer holidays with a certain amount of trepidation, and to the delight of adventure-loving kids, who have probably had a bit of a damp squib of on the vacation front in the last couple of years, we have glad tidings – London’s biggest adventure play park opens this June in west London. Hobbledown Heath is opening in Hounslow.

The park is formed of three ‘villages’ set in picturesque woodland and has cleverly planned both indoors and outdoors activities so all weather contingencies covered, and there’s something for everyone, with a vast assortment of play activities suitable for ages two and upwards across 126 acres.

The family daredevils get the chance to climb 15 metre wooden towers, scale aerial walkways and dart through water sensors, but there are also labyrinths of underground tunnels and secret passages to explore along with archery and other activities. But it’s not all about creating junior warriors who’d be pretty handy in a west London remake of the Hunger Games. Fans of our feathered and furry friends will delight in saying ‘howdy’ to the adventure park’s animals, with over 150 varieties all present and correct, from the huge, but benevolent shaggy Highland cattle, to exotic ring-tail lemurs,who were recently named Lionel, Margaret and Makira in an Instagram competition. It has to be said that Lionel in particular looks properly badass in his pic.

One of the highlights must also be the specialist Bird of Prey centre, the new home of @codafalconry where visitors can witness the speed and agility of these beautiful birds, performing incredible feats of aerobatics.

If you want to find out more about Hobbledown Heath, you can sign up via the website for more details and find out more about the park’s membership scheme for repeat visits. There’s also an Instagram competition that runs until April 3 to win a family ticket, plus a one hour falconry experience. Katniss Everdeen eat your heart out.

Hobbledown Heath, Staines Rd, Hounslow TW14 0HH

