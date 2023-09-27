Hollywood hero Danny Trejo is opening a west London taco restaurant

The first UK branch of Trejo’s Tacos will be on Portobello Road

You’ll likely know Danny Trejo from his illustrious Hollywood career in which he’s made a healthy living portraying an increasingly unhinged series of bad guys in the likes of ‘Desperado’, ‘Heat’ and ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’. But back home he’s also a titan in the taco world.

The actor will be opening the very first UK branch of his Trejo’s Tacos restaurant this November on Portobello Road in Notting Hill. It’s going to be pretty big too; 3,000 square foot large, with 70 covers inside and 30 spots on the outdoor terrace.

Expect Mexican food from the LA-born actor, with breakfast burritos in the morning and then a giddy array of tacos, including steak asada, Baja-style beer-battered fish, asada-style mushroom, blackened salmon, and beef-brisket, as well as shrimp tostadas. There’ll also be two cocktail bars on site, incorporating a speakeasy-style spot with DJs, for tequila and mezcal drinks.

Trejo’s Tacos opened its first taqueria in Los Angeles in 2016, quickly followed by the sweet spot that is Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts.

‘I’m so ready to bring Trejo’s Tacos to London. I love the creativity that the city inspires, and I can’t think of a better place to launch internationally than with our friends in London. I’m excited that we found the perfect time and team to bring Trejo’s to its second home,’ says Danny about the Portobello Road joint.

He added: ‘When we launched Trejo’s Tacos in LA, our aim was to serve a better version of Mexican food that won’t clog your arteries. In Mexican cooking, recipes are handed down through generations, and that’s what inspired this whole concept: generations of my family’s recipes. We’ve taken out the stuff that isn’t healthy, without losing the great taste and flavour.’

That’s our kind of bad guy.

