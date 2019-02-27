Holy T-bones! A Batman-themed restaurant could be coming to Soho

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a DC comic-book-themed restaurant and it could be coming to a famous old corner of Soho soon. According to Eater London, a 317-cover themed restaurant based around DC’s superheroes is being planned for the current site of Mash Steakhouse at 77 Brewer Street.



Planning documents have been filled with the Soho Society and subject to their approval the premises will be transformed into the most superpowered dining experience this side of Nando’s in the Fortress of Solitude.

According to those docs, the restaurant will ‘be rooted within the DC Multiverse, taking visitors on a culinary adventure through the many fictional Universes famous for their superhero residents, such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman’.

The main entrance on Brewer Street will lead into a ‘central core’ modelled on the Wayne Manor pit in ‘The Dark Knight’. Pennyworth’s lounge bar, a 1930s-style dining area called Iceberg Lounge, a fine-dining spot, ‘an immersive dining experience’, and an Arkham-inspired street food section complete the restaurant’s five different spaces.



If it seems like an unusual move in this post-post-post-Planet Hollywood era, remember: stranger things have happened. ‘Aquaman’, for instance.



