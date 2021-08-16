Bold and vibrant Indian restaurant - Gunpowder is set to open on Soho's Greek Street this October. Following the opening of their first restaurant in 2015 where they were immediately awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand, Gunpowder hopes to expand and develop upon their award-winning formula.

Known for their spicy Kashmiri lamb chops, you can expect to find refined takes on Indian home-cooked classics like egg masala, Karwari soft shell crab and venison doughnuts. This time around Gunpowder will be focussing on sharing plates for you and all your mates to get your pilfering hands all over, though don't blame us when the last lamb chop results in a meat-induced turf war. Gargantua size sharing plates: whole mackerel with raw mango chutney, half lobster broken down and served on rice pancakes, Chettinad Duck skewers and chocolate falooda will all be making their way to the menu.

A welcome break from homogenous hordes of butter chicken, tikka masala and jalfrezi, Gunpowder should hopefully breathe a breath of fresh air into Soho's food scene.

For more info you can check out their website.

London’s best Indian restaurants that are doing deliveries and takeaways

Five new restaurant openings we’re super jazzed about