London's best Indian restaurants that are doing deliveries and takeaways
Time for a cracking curry. Don't take pot luck on your food delivery app, get a proper Ruby Murray from one of London's finest curry houses
Many of the capital’s outstanding Indian restaurants and curry houses have shut up shop for now, but a few of the real gems are manfully slinging out banging tandoori grills and rich sour pathias while we’re under lockdown, and still doing deliveries and takeaways. If you want to elevate your dinner from meh-thi to tand-awesome, here are some of the best.
PLEASE NOTE: Restaurant opening times and delivery/takeaway options are liable to alter at short (or no) notice. While we try and stay up to date, always check venues’ sites and social channels.
The best Indian takeaways in London
Babur
This popular Indian restaurant has been thrilling locals with its creative cooking since 1985. It’s shut up shop for now, but continues to offer delivery on two tiers. You can either order from its regular takeaway menu, or go posh with dishes from its outstanding restaurant menu.
Find both here.
Benares
If you live in Mayfair but inexplicably don’t have your own personal curry chef, avail yourself of the services of Berkeley Square’s fine-dining Benares. The poshed-up curry house is now doing delivery of its fantastic food, and for every meal you order, it is donating one to an NHS frontline worker. Good on ’em. I’ll have a phall, please. No, really.
Order details here.
Brigadiers
Brigadiers is reopening its kitchen to deliver Indian barbecue classics to the hungry masses. Okay, not the masses. The select few. Still, if you want a well-posh curry, you could do a LOT worse. Its delivery menu features the return of the Brigadiers original BBQ butter chicken wings and the Brigadiers mixed grill, while fresh Indian Mangoes, currently in season, will be available for dessert.
Areas covered include Covent Garden, Clerkenwell, Hoxton, The City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green, from May 15 via Deliveroo.
Venue says We're now open for delivery and takeaway of our Indian BBQ classics!
Dhaba@49
This west London favourite takes its name from Punjabi roadside eateries and serves fabulous chaats, along with more substantial dishes like ‘highway chicken’ with a bread basket. The spicy lamb keema, served with lightly toasted pav rolls to spoon it into, is a must-order. It’s keeping on truckin’ with deliveries and takeaways.
Order a delivery via Uber Eats here.
Dishoom
Dishoom is back in business doing deliveries from its branches in King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Kensington. They promise many of the café favourites, including street-food staple vada pau, chilli chicken and keema pau, plus hearty fodder like biryanis, chicken ruby, mattar paneer and Dishoom’s legendary house black daal. Plus, there are drinks, including the Thums Up, Limca and Pallonji’s Raspberry Soda. Everything will be available for delivery via Deliveroo from 11.30am to 10.30pm. As in the restaurants, Dishoom is donating a charity meal with every order.
Dishoom to Your Door is available via Deliveroo now.
Gunpowder
Gunpowder has a new menu designed for sharing at home, including crispy pork ribs with tamarind sauce, organic tandoor baby chicken and fried Karwari soft shell crab. It’s also adapted some of its most popular dishes for takeaway. Maa’s Kashmiri lamb chops have been transformed into a more carry-out-friendly spiced curry and there are new weekly specials using cuts from the restaurant’s local meat supplier. There’s also dessert in the form of Gunpowder’s Old Monk rum pudding with custard, plus booze and stuff.
Gunpowder’s new menu launches Sat May 23. It’s available Thu-Fri, 4pm-8pm and Sat-Sun, noon-6pm. Collection from Gunpowder Spitalfields. Delivery through Slerp and Deliveroo.
Gymkhana
The Michelin-starred Gymkhana is doing delivery for the first time, serving its tandoori masala lamb chops, butter chicken masala and wild muntjac biryani. There’s also a bespoke feast menu for two.
Delivery radius including Marylebone, Mayfair, Paddington, Knightsbridge, Victoria, Sloane Square, St John’s Wood, Camden, Primrose Hill, and King’s Cross. It launches May 22 on Supper.
Hankies
The posh westside curry merchant has created a temporary new home in Westbourne Terrace, serving up popular dishes such as bhindi bhel (crispy rice puffs with okra, sweet chutney, and fresh coriander), lamb chops marinated in Kashmiri chillies and griddled seabass with chilli and garlic. It’s also recruited chef Gareth Drew (Nobu, Gilgamesh), so you can also try an array of pan-Asian delights such as beef rendang, Thai green curry and Pandan grilled salmon.
For every order received, Hankies will donate a meal to support the NHS and other front-line workers in the local area.
Order via Deliveroo.
Hoppers
Hoppers will be extending its delivery radius to cover new locations across Islington, Camden, King’s Cross, Shoreditch, Hoxton and Whitechapel. The menu will feature some of the Sri Lankan restaurant’s most celebrated dishes, including its bone marrow varuval with roti, devilled chilli paneer, mutton kothu roti and a selection of seasonal karis.
Hoppers King’s Cross Delivery covers King’s Cross, Islington, Highbury, Lower Holloway, Camden, Kentish Town, Bloomsbury and Primrose Hill (launches May 14)
Hoppers Soho Delivery covers Mayfair, Covent Garden, Bloomsbury, Euston and Fitzrovia (launches May 15)
Hoppers East Delivery Covers Clerkenwell, Hoxton, The City, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green (launches May 26)
Order via Deliveroo.
Mirch Masala
A Tooting institution, Mirch Masala is one of a swathe of curry houses in the area and a recommendation of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, no less. The sizzling karahi pots are normally recommended, but as it’s collection and delivery only right now, you have to ask: how well do they travel?
Order via its website.
The home-delivery brand from JKS Restaurants (Hoppers, Brigadiers) is reopening its locations and adding a new Crouch End kitchen. Motu’s menu includes the likes of samosas, lamb seekh kebabs, saag gosht, and biryanis, as well as Ramadan specials nihari, haleem, chapli kebabs and chargah chicken wings.
Motu Indian Kitchen Battersea Delivery covers Wandsworth, Clapham, Balham, Fulham and Chelsea (launches May 14)
Motu Indian Kitchen Canary Wharf Delivery covers Poplar, Bromley by Bow, Isle of Dogs, Canning Town and Limehouse (launches May 14)
Motu Indian Kitchen Swiss Cottage Delivery covers St John’s Wood, Camden, Belsize Park, Kilburn and Hampstead (launches May 18)
Motu Indian Kitchen Whitechapel Delivery covers Bethnal Green, Mile End, Spitalfields, Wapping and Limehouse (launches May 21)
Motu Indian Kitchen Islington Delivery covers Highbury, Barnsbury, Holloway, Caledonian Road and King’s Cross (launches May 26)
Motu Indian Kitchen Crouch End Delivery covers Harringay, Stroud Green, Archway, Alexandra Palace, Muswell Hill, Wood Green and Highgate, (launches June 2)
All available via Deliveroo
Nayaab Indian Restaurant
Nayaab has been a local Fulham favourite since 1981. A participant in the original Indian food revolution, it’s been serving high-quality, gourmet Indian dishes for years, leading the way for the sophisticated tandoori restaurants now populating high streets everywhere. It’s doing takeaways and deliveries to selected postcodes during lockdown.
Details on its site.
New Dewaniam
Shree Krishna Vada Pav
In the decade since it opened, mini-chain Shree Krishna Vada Pav has found fame across the capital for its renditions of Mumbai street food. Vada pav, the dish from which it takes its name, is a must-order: a soft bread roll stuffed with a crisp deep-fried potato dumpling. There are Sichuan-spiced and cheesy versions too, plus a stupendous samosa-stuffed pav. The spring onion-sprinkled Indo-Chinese chilli paneer is great too.
The Tiffin Tin
Part of a cracking mini-chain of Indian takeaways that started life in Hornsey and has other branches in Wanstead, West Hampstead and Totteridge. It is currently doing home delivery via its website.
Tower Tandoori
This family-run Indian restaurant has been in Bermondsey since 1978, with third-generation family members now at the helm. A fair few curries have been cooked over the years here, then. The traditional charcoal-fired tandoor has been in situ since those early days, and still plays an important part on much of the menu.
Trishna London
The Michelin-starred Trishna is now doing delivery from its Marylebone HQ with a menu inspired by the south-west coast of India. Choose from favourites such as hariyali bream, chicken pepper fry and seafood biryani. There are also feast menus if you’re pushing the boat (right) out.
Delivery to Marylebone, Mayfair, Paddington, St John’s Wood, Fitzrovia and Euston from May 22.
Order via Deliveroo
