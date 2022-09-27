Honest Burgers is giving out free plant-based burgers today

The bacon plant burger will be available between midday and 4pm

Roll up! Roll up! Here’s your free food fix of the day. Honest Burgers have partnered with plant-based bacon company La Vie to bring a new burger to its tasty menu.

From midday to 4pm today, Honest Burgers Spitalfields will be churning out La Vie bacon plant burger and giving it away for free to the first 250 punters who walk through the door. The burger is made using the Beyond Meat patty, La Vie bacon, smokey applewood cheese, crispy shoestring fries, bacon ketchup, chipotle mayo, rocket and pickles. Everything in the burger is 100 percent plant-based.

But you better be speedy. There are only 250 burgers and they will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

La Vie Bacon Plant Burger is available for one day only at Honest Burgers Spitalfields, 2 Widegate St, E1 7HP. Midday to 4pm.

