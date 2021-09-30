Siblings Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick opened their Nigerian tapas restaurant Chuku's in Tottenham last year and have quickly amassed a cult following. Their menu features inspired takes on Nigerian classics like caramel kuli kuli chicken wings, honey suya prawns and jollof quinoa. This October, Honest Burger will be partnering with the duo to create what they're calling the Nigeria burger.

The burger will combine the Honest beef patty with Fanta-candied bacon, cheddar, jollof sauce, plantain crisps, Chuku’s spicy mayo, red onion, spinach and pickles in a marriage of Nigerian cuisine and the classic components of an Honest burger. Why Fanta you ask? It's one of Nigeria’s most popular soft drinks, which has a special recipe local to Nigeria. Ask around about Nigerian Fanta. The burger also contains a spicy mayo with ata din din, a Nigerian hot pepper sauce made from red bell peppers and scotch bonnet chillies. There's also a side of plantain crisps, giving it a Chuku spin on the well loved crisp sandwich.

Chuku’s

You can also pair your burger with an Eko Gold lager from British-Nigerian husband and wife brewers Anthony and Helena Adedipe of Eko Brewery.

‘Our recipe sessions for this collab have been more like feasts. I’d tried all of Chuku’s recipe kit dishes over lockdown so I asked them to bring everything. Chuku’s always turned up with a big hamper of ingredients (with extra plantain crisps for snacking) and it was a real deep dive into Nigerian cooking. We’ve come up with a love letter to Nigeria in burger form, I just hope their mum approves,’ says Honest's head of collaboration Adam Layton.

The Nigeria burger is available at all Honest Burgers sites from October 5 to November 1 and via Deliveroo.

