Kerb
Jake Davis

The National Theatre and Kerb collab on a new street-food experience

Pre- and post-theatre grub with a difference

Written by
Angela Hui
Are you constantly Googling ‘where to eat before and after the theatre in London’ only to be presented with a list of ‘pre-theatre menu’ options? These usually consist of mediocre, cobbled-together dishes, accompanied by overpriced house wine, that are served just as the clock is ticking down to curtain up, which means risking the heartburn associated with wolfing down a meal in minutes. Well, sod that. 

Theatregoers can now avoid the minefield of fitting dinner around a big show because, from tomorrow (September 23), street-food pioneer Kerb will become the official partner for the National Theatreentire hospitality offering, launching a completely refreshed food-and-drink experience. 

Kerb
Kristin Perers

The first phase will be to introduce three street-food vendors to the NT’s Understudy bar: Baba Dhaba, which serves up Pakistani street eats; Dos Mas, which adds Mexican flavours to seasonal British ingredients; and Lucky’s Hot Chicken, which will be bringing its famous six-spice Southern-fried chicken sandwiches. 

The Atrium Café will be offering smaller bites, such as charcuterie, cheeses, pastries, and salads from local London artisans, and Hej, Gipsy Hill and East London Liquor Company will take care of the bevs. There are more restaurant and bar installations planned for later in the year featuring the roster of excellent street-food vendors that Kerb is known for.

