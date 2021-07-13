Dynamic duo Andrew Clarke and Daniel Watkins are serving up serious barbecue for a Homerton heatwave

Pyromaniacs and fans of flame-grilled deliciousness alike will be thrilled to hear of this weekend’s one-off Acme Fire Cult event, taking place outside Homerton’s none-more-metal coffee roastery, Dark Arts.

From midday this Saturday July 17, chef pals Andrew Clarke and Daniel Watkins will be in charge of the raging flames, bringing a new twist to barbecue with their unique brand of live fire-cooking, honed at their recent London Fields Courtyard residency.

With a main meal, side and drink for the fixed price of £15, Acme Fire Cult’s feasts focus on plant-based cooking. Here, vegetables are the stars but rare-breed meat – from regenerative farms only – and dayboat fish will make cameo appearances. There’ll be vegan and non-vegan options on offer for all, plus a lil’ bit of fancy fermentation in the mix. The day wraps up when everything is sold out, so aim to get there early.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dark Arts Coffee (@darkartscoffee)

As is Dark Arts’ way, there’ll be limited-edition merch and specially curated coffee available. Custom alcoholic drinks will also be on offer to quench the flames of your thirst as well as cooling you off a touch: a mini heatwave looks set to descend on the capital this weekend, with temps reaching a glorious 27 degrees on Saturday.

If you like what you see and eat, then keep alert, as Clarke and Watkins are about to launch a range of plant-based sauces and condiments, and they’re hunting for a permanent restaurant site.

Hot stuff? On all counts.

1-5 Rosina St, E9 6JH

Here’s some more happy news from Dark Arts.

Eight great places in London where you can do your own barbecuing.