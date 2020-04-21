Hotels, cabins and treehouses around the UK are offering NHS staff free holidays

If there’s one thing we’ll all be in need of when this is over, it’s a break from our own four walls. But no one will deserve a holiday more than NHS workers.
While we’ve been inside our homes on lockdown, healthcare professionals have been on the frontline, looking after everyone’s loved ones and putting themselves at risk in the process.
When the current situation passes (soon, please), the first thing they’ll need is a break, and a bunch of hotels, B&Bs and travel companies are lined up, ready to give them a free holiday.
The #treatournhs initiative, originally set up by the owner of The Hayloft in Devon on Instagram, has seen hundreds of accommodation owners across the UK pledge weekends away and short breaks to NHS workers. Offers include sleepovers in eco lodges, luxe spas, fancy treehouses, Cornish cottages, Scottish estates and grand hotels like the Langham in London. Luxe hotel chain The Pig is offering the night prior to its reopening to NHS workers, while a couple of nights in Elmley Nature Reserve are also available.
The offers are starting to spread outside the UK too, with French villas with pools and ski lodges in the Alps appearing as part of the hashtag.
Know an amazing NHS worker or are one yourself? Head to #treatournhs and nominate them/yourself for a stay. You really do deserve it.
