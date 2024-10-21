How Londoners have paid tribute to Liam Payne since his death

Hundreds of Liam Payne fans gathered in London this past weekend to mourn the former One Direction singer, who died aged 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina last week (on October 16).

Fans laid flowers, balloons, teddy bears and hand-written tributes to Payne around the Peter Pan statue in Hyde Park on Sunday. Police estimated that between 800 to 1,000 people attended the gathering, where fans cried but also sang One Direction songs together.

Thousands here in Hyde Park for a vigil for Liam Payne.



Helen, 30, told me she wrote this moving tribute because she grew up with One Direction. @LBC @LBC pic.twitter.com/Jn8gqLZNWi — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) October 20, 2024

One fan at the London vigil told the BBC: ‘Liam was a light in a lot of people’s lives, especially mine.’

She added:‘My favourite memories with my sister are almost entirely revolving around One Direction. So for me it feels like, I guess like the end of us growing up together. That's what makes it so hard."

Another fan in Hyde Park told Sky it was ‘very surreal... sad, devastating, and shocking’.

‘It's a reminder of what a huge part of my childhood and growing up, Liam and One Direction were,’ she added.

As well as vigils, Payne was honoured on a tube station sign by London’s All On The Board.

