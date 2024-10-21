Could these major London parks soon get strict speed limits for cyclists?

Technically, in most of London cyclists can speed as fast as they like. Signposted speed limits on roads apply solely to motored vehicles, so if you’re travelling on a push bike the only thing holding you back is your fitness, nerve and common sense.

A select few places in London do have speed limits for cyclists. Hampstead Heath, for instance, restricts bicycles to eight miles per hour. But now a bunch more London parks could introduce speed limits for bikes, as The Royal Parks is demanding new laws dictating a 20mph restriction in its green spaces.

The Royal Parks is lobbying Sir Chris Bryant, the Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, to update speed limit laws. Royal Parks runs Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, Richmond Park, Bushy Park, Green Park, St James’s Park, The Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill, Greenwich Park, Brompton Cemetery and Victoria Tower Gardens.

According to the Standard, cyclists often hit 40mph in Regent’s Parks’ outer ring. In recent years there’ve been several serious injuries linked to cycling, while in 2022 81-year-old Hilda Griffiths died in Regent’s Park after being hit by a speeding cyclist.

Hilda Griffiths’ son Gerard is among those campaigning for the speed limits. He advocates wider speed limits for cyclists, saying: ‘This is something that should be in place not just for parks but all roads, and I would encourage the Government to put speed limits into place for cycling with legislation that gives parity to all road users.’

Loyd Grossman, the chairman of The Royal Parks, has written a letter requesting updated laws, saying that it wants an amendment to The Royal Parks and Other Open Spaces Regulations 1997 ‘with a view to setting speed limits for cyclists’.

Will speed limits be enforced for cyclists at some of London’s major parks? Watch this space for updates.

London by bike with Time Out

Obviously, we at Time Out encourage readers to cycle safely. Sure, you can’t get fined for speeding, but you can still get penalties for irresponsible cycling. If you’re out for exploring London on two wheels, check out these stunning cycle routes in every London borough, these 10 spectacular new cycleways and this 15-mile ‘green route’ through central London.

