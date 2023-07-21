How to get around London during July’s train strikes

London: it is upon us, the double whammy of train strikes and overtime bans. Rail union members will strike across the country as part of long running disputes over pensions, job cuts, working conditions and salaries. Travelling around the city is going to be a bit more difficult than usual. Luckily, we’ve broken it down for you so you can see what’s up every day during the ongoing industrial action. Make sure to plan ahead!

Public transport on Saturday July 22

UK-wide train strikes affecting 14 train lines, including some that come in and out of London. No disruption on tube, overground or Elizabeth Line.

Public transport on Sunday July 23

No strikes, public transport services expected as usual.

Public transport on Monday July 24

No strikes, public transport services expected as usual.

Public transport on Tuesday July 25

No strikes, public transport services expected as usual.

Public transport on Wednesday July 26

No strikes, public transport services expected as usual.

Public transport on Thursday July 27

No strikes, public transport services expected as usual.

Public transport on Friday July 28

No strikes, public transport services expected as usual.

Public transport on Saturday July 29

UK-wide train strikes affecting 14 train lines, including some that come in and out of London. No disruption on tube, Overground or Elizabeth Line is expected.

Public transport on July 31 – August 5.

The ASLEF overtime ban is likely to cause disruption on rail services but not the London Underground.

