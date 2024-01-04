Will the Elizabeth line be affected by January 2024’s tube strikes?

Everything you need to know about the Lizzy line during the industrial action this month

Here we go again. More travel misery is on the way as train strikes will cause chaos across London over the next week. There’s going to be widespread disruption, but don’t fear. You might not be resigned to risking your life on a chilly Lime bike, as some train lines and buses will still be running.

The next round of tube strikes will last from January 5 to 11 in a ‘rolling programme’ by the RMT that will see two full days of action on January 8 and 10. But how will London’s sparkly new(ish) Lizzy line fare over the next week? Here’s all the information you need to know.

RECOMMENDED: All you need to know about the train strikes in London this month.

Will January's rail strikes affect the Elizabeth line?

There aren't any strikes confirmed on the Elizabeth line, the old faithful purple line should be running as normal. It may, however, be a little busier than usual.

What about the overtime ban?

The RMT overtime ban is not expected to affect the Elizabeth line.

When are the tube and train strikes again?

The tube strikes are taking place from Friday January 5 to Thursday January 11, though not all staff will be on strike for that entire time. There will be two days of full workforce strike on Monday January 8 and Wednesday January 10.

Here’s the full strike programme:

January 5-6 – Engineering and maintenance workers will strike, also not working overtime until January 12.

January 7-8 – London Underground Control Centre and Power/Control members will strike.

January 8 – full RMT London Underground staff strike .

. January 9 – Signallers and Service Controller members will strike.

January 10 – full RMT London Underground staff strike .

. January 11 – Signallers and Service Controller members will strike.

What tube lines are on strike?

All tube lines are set to be affected by the action. Elizabeth line, DLR and Overground services will not be impacted.



How long will the industrial action last?

The ‘rolling programme’ of RMT strikes will include up to a week of industrial action. Things will (hopefully) return to normal on January 12.

Will London buses be on strike?

No, London buses will be running as normal, but they're likely to be busier than usual.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.