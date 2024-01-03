King’s Cross station is closing for two weekends this month

Signalling improvements on the East Coast Main Line will put one of London’s busiest stations out of action in January

Londoners looking to get out of the city over the next few weeks, heads up. King’s Cross, one of the capital’s most important and busiest (ninth-busiest, in fact) train stations is closing for two consecutive weekends this month.

On January 6-7 and January 13-14, there won’t be any trains departing from or arriving at King’s Cross. The closure is due to improvements to signalling on the East Coast Main Line, and will impact journeys heading from London to the likes of Edinburgh, Newcastle and Leeds.

Out of King’s Cross, long-distance services from Grand Central, LNER, Hull Trains and Lumo will be affected, as well as shorter-distance routes from Thameslink and Great Northern.

Tubes in and out of King’s Cross St Pancras will run as usual. Well, sort of – they’ll still be impacted by the upcoming tube strikes (find out all about those here).

If you’re still looking to get out to King’s Cross’ usual destinations over the next two weekends, there are alternatives. Hull Trains will be operating a reduced service from St Pancras, while travellers will still be able to take the East Midlands Railway from St Pancras to get to destinations north of the capital.

According to London transport expert IanVisits, there’ll be an ‘extremely limited’ rail replacement service operating to and from King’s Cross. Find out more about those services here.

You can find out more about disruption caused by the closure of King’s Cross and check whether your journey will be affected on the Network Rail website here.

