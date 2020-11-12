LondonChange city
earl of essex
How to keep tipping UK hospitality staff during lockdown

Here’s a top tip for you

By
Laura Richards
While plenty of people around the world have seen their job security threatened by the year that keeps on giving, it’s fair to say that no sector has felt it as badly as hospitality. According to the Office of National Statistics, unemployment numbers in the UK are at their worst within the trade, and for those who still have a job, the latest lockdown has added to the instability. While many restaurant and bar staff have seen wages drop, there’s still a way you can guarantee they’ll be receiving a vital part of their salary that’s also fallen by the wayside: a tip. 

Online platform Tipjar was designed to encourage cashless tipping for all kinds of things – from busking to delivering goods – giving money directly to those providing the service. And it’s just launched an initiative that allows you to tip hospitality workers while they’re out of work. Its Random Acts of Gratuity drive is calling on people to visit the Tipjar website and to click on its ‘Give a Tip’ button – which randomly generates a restaurant or bar team for you to donate to.  

Money is said to go to staff bank accounts straight away, and there are 400 venues from across the UK now using the service – including London favourites Pergola, Yard Sale Pizza, Honest Burger, Draft House, Slim Jim’s Liquor Store, Neat Burger in Camden, The King’s Arms in Bethnal Green and The Earl of Essex in Angel. 

Clicking the button and seeing what comes up is a pretty good buzz when you can’t leave the house to visit your local, so why not give it a go here.

Find more ways to support restaurants right now.   

See which London restaurants are now doing delivery (and don’t forget to tip them, too!)       

