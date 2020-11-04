While the first lockdown in spring was more than a challenge for restaurants, cafés, bars and hospitality venues, this next four-week stretch of restrictions will be even more damaging for businesses. Cash reserves are non-existent and Lockdown 2 will make a dent into the industry’s busiest time in the run-up to Christmas. Local businesses need your support more than ever and there are plenty of ways you can help keep them keep afloat without leaving the house.

1. Order a takeaway

Even if you like cooking, you’re probably a bit sick of it by now. And you (probably) can’t live off Mini Cheddars and spoonfuls of peanut butter alone. Luckily, London’s takeaway options are pretty extensive. The big companies like Deliveroo, UberEats and JustEat are still offering no-contact deliveries, meaning they’ll leave the food on your doorstep if you don’t want to come into contact with anyone. Plus, there are new delivery platforms that emerged from the first lockdown to rival the big dogs, including Big Night and Ambassador General Store – the aim of the two is to return more of the profit to the restaurants themselves.



Lots of small businesses have introduced new takeaway options, too. The list is ever-expanding and includes Rice Error by Bao, which serves everyone’s favourite hot Taiwanese buns and Gloria sending out massive lemon meringue pies. Keep checking back on our rolling list of London restaurants offering takeaway and delivery, which we’ll be updating regularly.

2. Buy a gift voucher

If you have cash to spare, now is a good time to ‘invest’ in your favourite restaurants and stock up on gift vouchers from them. It helps them earn some cash in a difficult time and you’ll be able to use the vouchers once this blows over – think of it as an IOU. Patty & Bun is offering vouchers for £30 or £50 and it’ll even throw in a ‘black card’, which means you’ll get 10 percent off for life. Other restaurants offering vouchers include Trullo, Four Legs, Kricket and Harts Group, which owns Quo Vadis, El Pastor and Casa Pastor, as well as the four-branch chain Barrafina.

3. Buy merch

From tote bags to hot sauce to T-shirts, London’s restaurants and bars have some pretty great merch. Even if you’re working from home and not leaving the house much, you still need to shop, eat and wear clothes (your colleagues will thank you for that on those conference calls), so now’s the time to order those things you’ve always wanted but felt like you didn’t exactly need. There’s a load of new merch here you can purchase to help out some of London’s indie pubs, too. Consider it the only non-annoying kind of stockpiling.

4. Leave a review

Does anyone ever leave reviews unless they’re complaining? Now’s the time to change that. Positive reviews can really help local businesses and leaving some glowing reviews for your favourite places will be an asset when they are able to re-open. It’ll only take you a few minutes – what else are you doing with your spare time?

5. Shop locally (even if it’s online)

Your local supermarket is probably not a fun place to be right now and online delivery slots from the major supermarkets are increasingly hard to come by. But you can still stock up by shopping locally – lots of restaurants and cafés will be selling deli products and other food supplies. You can buy from Dusty Knuckle’s awesome sourdough delivery van or from Shop Cuvée’s game-changing store, for example. Seize the day and buy lots of your favourite beer, coffee or anything edible that’s made by London producers. And get the groceries delivered from suppliers to the restaurant industry, who are also feeling the hit. We’ve got a running list of London grocery services to select from here.

6. Grab a takeaway pint

They’re now officially allowed in Lockdown 2, and are a great way to help keep your local pub pumping – and for them to make just a slice of their Christmas party revenue. Draught beer will definitely perk up your time spent at home. And it tastes even better when it’s for a good cause.

Check out the top London restaurants now doing delivery.