How to watch the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match in London

2024 has already been a year that saw brat named the word of the year by Collins Dictionary and the World Conker Championships rocked by a cheating scandal, but things are about to get a whole lot more strange this Friday. Boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTube sensation Jake Paul are taking to the ring for a boxing fight. Yep, really.

The fight is taking place on Friday November 15 in Texas – and if the press conference yesterday was anything to go by, complete with $1m bets and gatecrashers, it’s sure to go down in history as one of more bizarre moments in popular culture.

If you’re in London, here’s how you can watch the bout.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Tyson-Paul fight

Originally scheduled to take place back in July, the match was pushed back after 58-year-old Mike Tyson suffered a health scare. Reported to be fighting fit and ready to spar, he’ll appear in front of his 27-year-old opponent tomorrow evening (November 15) at the Dallas AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA.

It’ll be the largest age gap between two boxers in the professional history of the sport. It’s also Mike Tyson’s first time fighting as a pro after an almost 20-year hiatus from the ring.

What time is the match?

Things will kick off at 7pm CT in Texas this Friday (November 15). For those watching here in the UK, that’s 1am GMT on Saturday November 16.

It hasn’t been announced what time Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will take to the ring, but expect it to be around 4am GMT. You might want to schedule a strategic power nap beforehand to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Once in the ring, the rivals will compete in eight two-minute rounds.

How to watch the match

The whole event is being live streamed exclusively by Netflix, which feels pretty fitting. It’s the first time the platform has shown live sports, but you’ll need an account to tune in.

Where to watch the fight in London

If you do feel like heading out to watch it, we searched far and wide for some spots in London, and your best bet is The Kings Sports Bar. Located inside the Empire Casino right in Leicester Square, the sports bar is open 24 hours and will be showing the historic showdown.

