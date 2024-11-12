RAYE’s quest for world domination continues apace. First the popstar put out My 21st Century Blues, which is one of the decade’s best pop records so far and has since sold millions of copies. Then she was a Time Out cover star, then she picked up six BRIT Awards, and just this week she’s been nominated for several Grammys.

And next year RAYE’s stardom will reach even greater levels, as she’s been confirmed as a headliner for Victoria Park’s All Points East. RAYE is the third confirmed headliner for the 2025 edition of APE, following the Maccabees and Barry Can’t Swim. It’ll be her biggest ever show.

RAYE’s headline day in the east London park is on Saturday August 23 2025 and tickets go on sale this week. Here’s everything else you need to know.

When is RAYE playing All Points East?

RAYE will top the bill at Vicky Park on Saturday August 23 2025.

Who else is on the lineup?

None of the rest of RAYE’s lineup has been confirmed yet. Watch this space for updates.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale kicks off at 10am on Friday November 15. Get tickets on the APE website here.

Is there a presale?

There’s a presale for American Express cardholders that kicked off today (November 12) and will last until 11am on November 14. Another presale begins at 10am on Thursday November 14, and you can sign up for that here.

How much will tickets cost?

Expect tickets to start from around £75 (excluding booking fee), though prices will increase as more tickets are sold.

What’s been said about the festival?

On her Instagram story, RAYE said: ‘London…we are headlining All Points East festival - Saturday 23 August 2025. We are going to be bringing you a beautiful show full of passion and incredible musicians to Victoria Park.

‘I’m going to work hard to make it the most beautiful show we are capable of. Tickets available on Friday at 10am - I cannot wait to see you there!’

Who else is headlining All Points East 2025?

So far two other headliners have been confirmed for APE 2025: indie titans the Maccabees and hyped DJ Barry Can’t Swim.

