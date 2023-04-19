How to watch the London Marathon 2023 on TV and live stream

How to watch the London Marathon 2023, What time does the London marathon start this year?

The world-famous London Marathon takes place on Sunday April 23rd with over 50,000 brave souls expected to take part in the run across the city.

If you fancy cheering on the crowds from the comfort of your own home there are loads of way to watch the runners tackle the gruelling 26.2-mile race through the streets of London.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the London Marathon 2023 on TV and online.

How to watch the London Marathon 2023

You can watch the marathon live across BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app and online. The coverage will start at 08:30 before the first race and it will be presented by Gabby Logan.

What time does the London marathon start this year?

The marathon kicks off on Sunday April, 23rd and there will be a series of starts between 9.40am and 11am. There are 4 different races: the Wheelchair races, Elite women, Elite men and masses.

What is the London marathon route?

The 26.2 mile marathon route starts south of the Thames at Blackheath and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace. If you're watching at home you'll be able to see famous London landmarks like Cutty Sark, The Tower of London and Big Ben.

You check out our route guide here with everything you need to know about running and watching the London Marathon 2023.

