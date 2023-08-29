London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Petersham House, South Kensington
Photograph: Berkshire Hathaway

Hugh Grant’s glamourous old penthouse in Kensington is on the market

With a gym, sun deck and private lift, the actor’s bachelor pad is exactly as luxurious as you’d expect

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Ever dreamt of living like Hugh Grant? C’mon, we know you have. The actor famous for starring in stuff like Notting Hill, Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral is also well-known for being more than a little bit posh. And now, excitingly, there’s the chance to live just like Grant, as a glam property that he once owned is now on the market.

The property in question is the penthouse apartment of South Kensington’s Petersham House. And, as you’d expect, it’s luxurious in the extreme.

With three en-suite bedrooms, a gym, a private lift and a ‘semi-open plan reception room, dining area and kitchen’, the apartment is pretty OTT even for a penthouse. As well as its indoor bits, it also has tonnes of outdoor space with a sun-deck and jacuzzi. And on top of all that, it’s also on the seventh floor, with views out over pretty much all of London.  

It’s all exceptionally fancy: here are a few pics of the place.

Petersham House, South Kensington
Photograph: Berkshire Hathaway
Petersham House, South Kensington
Photograph: Berkshire Hathaway
Petersham House, South Kensington
Photograph: Berkshire Hathaway

As you’d expect, all this doesn’t come cheap. While the penthouse was recently reduced in price, it’s still got a hefty £7,250,000 price tag. It’s being sold by agents Berkshire Hathaway and you can find out more on the official listing here.

ICYMI: Kensington Palace’s helipad is being turned into a public ice rink this winter.

Listen to Time Out's brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode five with Helen Bauer in Waterloo is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.