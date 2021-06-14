Hundreds of pandemic artworks are going on show at the Southbank Centre

Maybe the real vaccine is the art we made along the way.

Since May 2020, the Southbank Centre has been collecting art by post by people at risk from social isolation, loneliness and digital exclusion. Over 4,500 people participated, receiving creativity kits and sending in their art, and now the Southbank Centre has announced an exhibition of over 600 pieces of work from the project. The exhibition, appropriately titled ‘Art by Post: Unlocking Creativity for our Wellbeing’ will open in London in September before travelling around the country, and acts as a visual document of the importance of creativity during difficult times. Art can be a form of therapy for people experiencing hardship, and this show hopes to prove just how useful of a tool it really is.

That’s a nice aim for an exhibition to have, but even better is that this show will be a portrait of a society in flux, caught in a turbulent year, all seen through the eyes not of artists, but of the everyday people living through it all.



‘Art by Post: Unlocking Creativity for our Wellbeing’ is at the Southbank Centre from September 2021. More details here.

