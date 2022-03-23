London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ice cream fries
Photograph: Jollibee UK

Ice-cream fries: the viral sensation becomes a real creation

Nasty or nice? Jollibee has released ‘ice cream fries’

Written by
Lottie Keys
Advertising

We’ve all seen people dipping Maccies fries into their strawberry milkshake. It’s a controversial choice. Some claim it’s the best invention ever, while others turn their noses up at it. Well, the combo gets Jollibee’s seal of approval. The Filipino fast-food chain is releasing its own version of this. Introducing ‘ice cream fries’. 

Launching today, the fries are topped with ‘Mr Whippy’-style ice cream, chocolate sauce and coconut shavings. Curious? We are too. Delicious or disgusting, you’ll have to try soon as they’re only here for a limited time. 

Jollibee teased the ice-cream creation on TikTok a couple of weeks ago and it stirred up a lot of excitement. Receiving almost 2 million views and comments, Jollibee has given into the craze.

Ice-cream fries are not the only new item to hit the menu today. ‘Gravy Chicken Loaded Fries’ is also joining the fast-food chain’s line-up. Think crispy chicken bites, cheesy chips and then a whole lotta gravy.

Gravy Chicken Loaded Fries
Photograph: Jollibee UK

Both sets of novelty fries are available from Jollibee for £4.99.

Feeling hot hot hot? Find out more about this warm spring weather.

Six of the best things to do in Shepherd's Bush (picked by a local).

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.