A sunny London park
Credit: Shutterstock/Pajor Pawel

Sunscreen at the ready: London is set to be hotter than Ibiza this week

Spring has most definitely sprung

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Londoners, it’s finally time to come out of hibernation. It’s time to lay out your sandals and put that black puffer coat away, time to swap the umbrella for the sunglasses and re-introduce suncream into your skincare routine. For now, at least.

Seven days of sunshine are forecast across southern England, with London temperatures today averaging around 18 degrees celsius and parts of the capital predicted to soar to 20 degrees. That’s even hotter than Ibiza. 

Following a sun-soaked weekend that saw the capital’s parks dotted with people and beer gardens welcoming new life, Met Office spokesperson Aidan McGivern has said that there will be more sun still to come.

‘There will be more spring sunshine to come during the rest of the week,’ McGivern said to the Evening Standard. ‘High pressure close to the east then becomes increasingly centred over the UK from Wednesday into Thursday and Friday.

‘That high pressure isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable. For the next seven days at least it’s going to bring plenty of warm sunshine.’

