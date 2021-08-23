London
Ben and Jerries
Photograph: Nicola Simmons

Ice cream kings Ben and Jerry‘s launch limited edition scoop in Soho

Longstanding ice cream royalty Ben and Jerries to launch limited edition ice cream in Soho this bank holiday.

Written by
Marcus Brown
Who doesn't love Phish Food? I can recount countless hungover Sunday's justifying the £5 it costs for a 465ml tub of calorie-rich dairy ecstasy, only to leave it melting on the floor of my anxiety dungeon. Perhaps you're more civilised and opt for a tub of Cherry Garcia with an art-house movie, only to find yourself at the mercy of the most intense sugar-high you've ever experienced? Thankfully you can now enjoy both flavours in super size form, Ben and Jerries' iconic Phish Food and Cherry Garcia will be encapsulated in chocolate bowls. Each bowl will resemble the flavour of the ice cream it holds (fish shaped and cherry shaped).

If you want to get your hands sticky, the bowls will be available from August 25 at their Soho shop, just in time for the bank holiday weekend. They won't be around forever, once they're sold out, they're gone. It's probably best to get them fast before they melt.

Ben & Jerry’s Soho Scoop Shop, 74 Wardour Street

